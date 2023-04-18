Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: Main Event Grand Arrival Recap Video

Are we still having Ruiz v Wilder or no? This fight was teased and a possible date set, but heard nothing else about it. Is this fight still happening? […]

Hrgovic is the best out of that 2020 Olympic Superheavies? He is certainly looking like it... […]

Zhang is 40 years old..Fury will fight him Let’s not get too excited. By the time Fury or Wilder fight Zhang he will be 50+ like ortiz. Usyk is the only fight Fury should be fighting... […]

alberto puello v rolando romero may thirteen rolly's getting beat up Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FtirqrNaAAAxnPO?format=jpg&name=small on the card rances barthelemy v omar juarez... […]

Ruiz Jr kicked out of his home Ruiz Jr kicked out of his home after split with wife as she bins his diamonds and clothes and he moves on with new woman ANDY RUIZ JR has been... […]

Who should Tyson Fury fight next? TYSON FURY could turn to Andy Ruiz Jr as a summer opponent in the UK after talks with Oleksandr Usyk collapsed. Bob Arum told Cornerman Boxing:... […]

Has Billy Joe Saunders retired? Well, has he? Or is he just scared after Canelo kicked his ass in? He has not fought since the Canelo fight and no one has heard a word from him.... […]

Canelo is NO LONGER #1 draw in boxing! thoughts? :cool: I don't know who else would be #1? But it ain't Canelo... […]

Big Baby Anderson vs Gentleman George on April 8! A nice test for both fighters. Jared Big Baby Anderson vs Gentleman George Arias is going to be on April 8. This will separate some real contenders... […]

Chuck Wepner The 83-year-old Chuck Wepner stands 6ft 5in tall, with broad shoulders and heavily knuckled hands; bone calluses serve as reminders of a life spent... […]

Lawrence Okolie v Chris Billam-Smith - 27 May 2023 Okolie to fight Billam-Smith for world title on May 27 live on Sky. World champion Lawrence Okolie is to fight Chris Billam-Smith on May 27 at the... […]

Amir Khan banned from sport for two years Former Olympic medallist Amir Khan has been banned from participating in any sport for two years over his use of a prohibited substance. It comes... […]

RIP Ken Buchanan rest easy champion […]

Harlem Euban v Christian Uruzquieta Friday 31st March Channel 5 Free boxing Harlem Eubank stepped from the shadows of a famous boxing dynasty to sprinkle the first stardust on Apprentice queen Marnie Swindells' prize-winning... […]