What A Debut 💥 Connor Mitchell Lands Impressive Stoppage To Move 1-0 | Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Son of the legend Kevin, Connor Mitchell starts his professional career with a bang Indigo at The O₂ on Wednesday 17 December 2025 against Fernando Joaquin Valdez.

