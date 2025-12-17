Home / Boxing Videos / PBC FIGHT ANNIVERSARY: Frank Martin Dominates Michel Rivera

PBC FIGHT ANNIVERSARY: Frank Martin Dominates Michel Rivera

Premier Boxing Champions 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



3️⃣ years ago today, Frank “The Ghost” Martin showed there’s levels in boxing as he delivered a dominant one-sided performance over Michel Rivera in what was expected to be a 50-50 fight.

▶️ #RiveraMartin Full Fight: https://youtu.be/nfgvzzbTNLM

