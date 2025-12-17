PBC FIGHT ANNIVERSARY: Frank Martin Dominates Michel Rivera

3️⃣ years ago today, Frank “The Ghost” Martin showed there’s levels in boxing as he delivered a dominant one-sided performance over Michel Rivera in what was expected to be a 50-50 fight.
▶️ #RiveraMartin Full Fight: https://youtu.be/nfgvzzbTNLM
3️⃣ years ago today, Frank “The Ghost” Martin showed there’s levels in boxing as he delivered a dominant one-sided performance over Michel Rivera in what was expected to be a 50-50 fight.
▶️ #RiveraMartin Full Fight: https://youtu.be/nfgvzzbTNLM
Tags * Anniversary Boxing combat sports Dominates Fight FRANK frank martin knockdown MARTIN martin vs rivera Michel michel rivera PBC pbc on showtime Premier Boxing Champions Rivera rivera vs martin
FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/lqtqt55w1hs Tim Bradley isn’t backing down. The Hall of Famer reveals he received …