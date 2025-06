Aaron Bowen goes through the gears vs Mykola Vovk | Full Fight | Matchroom Boxing





Commonwealth medalist looked impressive in his second pro fight vs Mykola Vovk. The middleweight moved through the gears, selected shots well and underlined his potential.

This fight took place June 21, 2025, on the undercard of Galal Yafai vs Francisco Rodriguez in Birmingham, UK.

