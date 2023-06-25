Home / Boxing Videos / FULL CARD HIGHLIGHTS | Edgar Berlanga vs. Jason Quigley

FULL CARD HIGHLIGHTS | Edgar Berlanga vs. Jason Quigley

DAZN Boxing 11 hours ago Boxing Videos



Full card highlights from the Edgar Berlanga vs. Jason Quigley event at Madison Square Garden.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

BERLANGA DROPS QUIGLEY FOUR TIMES | Berlanga vs. Quigley Fight Highlights

Edgar Berlanga vs. Jason Quigley fight highlights brough to you by AutoZone. Subscribe to our …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved