“Punching with 10ounce gloves was incredible” | Matchroom Boxing





Pat Brown, the Olympian who is now 4-0 as a pro with four knockouts, is a hard-punching, attack-minded fighter inside the ring. But during a day of clay pigeon shooting with host Jamie Ward, the 6ft 6in cruiserweight KO artist reveals who he is outside the ropes.

This is episode five of Matchroom Boxing’s Ordinary People.

The 25-year-old Brown is trained by Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis at the VIP Gym in Astley, alongside Matchroom stablemates Jack Catterall, Cameron Vuong, and Conner Tudsbury.

