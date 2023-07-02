Cory O’Regan moves 10-0 with a wide points victory over the experienced Jordan Ellison on the Dalton Smith vs Jordan Ellison undercard in Sheffield on Saturday 1 July 2023.
#CoryORegan #Boxing #SmithMaxwell
Cory O’Regan moves 10-0 with a wide points victory over the experienced Jordan Ellison on the Dalton Smith vs Jordan Ellison undercard in Sheffield on Saturday 1 July 2023.
#CoryORegan #Boxing #SmithMaxwell
Tags * Cory Ellison Fight FULL jordan Matchroom Boxing ORegan SmithMaxwell undercard
Nico Leivars, trainer Grant Smith and Promoter Eddie Hearn speak with Matchroom’s Jamie Ward in …