Marshall defeats Crews-Dezurn to become new super middleweight champion – World Boxing Association

Savannah Marshall became the new undisputed super middleweight champion by defeating Franchon Crews-Dezurn and won all four belts of the category on Saturday at the Manchester Arena in England.

An exciting fight, which was the main event of the evening, ended with a good victory for the home fighter, who moved up in class and became champion again after getting cards of 99-92, 97-93 and 95-95 in a majority decision.

Marshall imposed her height and reach. The difference with respect to Crews was remarkable and she was able to take advantage of the distance to minimize the attack of the American and keep adding rounds in the course of the fight.

For the British the key of her victory was the use of straight punches that were hurting her rival all night long. The new champion left without effect the hooks of Crews, who could not reach her humanity and that was part of the reason for her victory.

This victory was very important for Marshall’s career, who had just lost her middleweight belts against Claressa Shields. Moving up in class and taking the title shot was her best decision and she is now a champion again.

Her record stands at 13 wins, 1 loss and 10 knockouts, while Crews-Dezurn now has a record of 8 wins, 2 losses and 2 knockouts.



