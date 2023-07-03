Esparza and Alaniz unify this Saturday in San Antonio – World Boxing Association

Marlen Esparza and Gabriela Alaniz are set to unify their flyweight crowns this Saturday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Esparza holds the World Boxing Association (WBA) belt and also holds the WBC belt, while Alaniz holds the WBO belt.

The bout will be part of the Golden Boy Promotions event in which Eimantas Stanionis will defend his WBA welterweight belt against Vergil Ortiz in a duel of undefeated fighters in the main event.

Esparza is coming off a tough fight against Eva Guzman on August 6 in which she came out on top after 10 rounds of action and showed what she is made of. The American of Mexican descent will try to keep all three belts and look good in this commitment.

Alaniz comes from winning the WBO crown over Debora Rengifo last September 24. Her status as champion has given another dimension to her career and now she will have her first opportunity outside Argentinean soil and in a unification.

Esparza comes in with a record of 13 wins, 1 loss and 1 draw, while Alaniz is undefeated in 14 submissions, 6 of them won before the limit.



