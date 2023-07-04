Home / Boxing Videos / RINGSIDE POV | Watch up Some Of Vergil Ortiz's Best KO's Up Close & Personal!

RINGSIDE POV | Watch up Some Of Vergil Ortiz's Best KO's Up Close & Personal!

Golden Boy Boxing 5 mins ago Boxing Videos



Vergil Ortiz 19-0 19KO’s. The Knockout Artist.

Shop Golden Boy
https://tinyurl.com/4phdrzvj

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #WatchOnDAZN #mexicanamerican #texas #boxeo #welterweight #vergilortizjr #ortiz #teamortiz #andthenew #stanionisortiz #highlights #ringside #pov #ringsidepov #pointofview #views

Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:
https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
http://www.instagram.com/GoldenBoy
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

Claressa Shields UNIMPRESSED with Savannah Marshall ❌ | 'I'll KO her at super-middle!'

►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub Claressa Shields is targeting a rematch with Savannah Marshall after being left “unimpressed” …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved