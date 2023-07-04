Jermell Charlo shows his physical change  – World Boxing Association

Jermell Charlo has gone through quite a tough process to recover from injuries and return to the ring. Last week he made the surprise announcement that he will move up in class to face “Canelo” Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight title on September 30, a fight that generates a lot of question marks and expectations.

Recently, Charlo uploaded a photo to his social networks in which he looks much more muscular than usual and in which it is evident that he has begun to work on his physique to be stronger and adapt to the new category.

Weight work will be key for Jermell, who has a significant height and reach advantage over Alvarez but must strengthen his body to be on par in that aspect.

For now, his evolution has been seen for what will be the most important fight of his career and in which he needs to change several things. His intention is clear and the talent is evident, so Charlo is fully confident in his abilities for this fight.



