Joshua and Whyte will have a rematch on August 12  – World Boxing Association

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte will fight in a rematch on August 12 at the O2 Arena in London, England, information made official on Thursday by Matchroom Boxing.

Joshua and Whyte fought in 2015 at the same venue and the bout ended with victory for Joshua by knockout in seven episodes. Eight years later, they will return to the ring for a new war in which both come with different situations.

Joshua comes trying to recover after losing twice in a row against Oleksandr Usyk to stop being world champion. Those 2021 and 2022 losses were tough for him but he came back last April to beat Jermaine Franklin by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Whyte is coming off a majority decision win over the same opponent (Franklin) in November of last year. He had previously lost by knockout to Tyson Fury and a win against Joshua would be a way to get back on course for a world title.

Joshua has a record of 25 wins, 3 losses and 22 knockouts. Whyte has 29 wins, 3 losses and 19 knockouts.



