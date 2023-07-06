“I’m coming to knock out Maxi Hughes!” – DiBella Entertainment

Former unified and lineal lightweight world champion George Kambosos Jr. is determined to reclaim his throne at the top of the division.



Kambosos returns in a 12-round IBF world title eliminator against 33-year-old English southpaw Maxi Hughes on Saturday, July 22, at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma.



Kambosos-Hughes and a 10-round lightweight co-feature between U.S. Olympic phenom Keyshawn Davis and Francesco Patera will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.



Kambosos (20-2, 10 KOs) is a 10-year pro who reached the top of the lightweight division with a stunning decision win over Teofimo Lopez in November 2021 that was named ESPN’s Upset of the Year. In 2022, the 30-year-old avoided an easy hometown defense and instead faced Devin Haney in back-to-back undisputed world title showdowns in Melbourne, Australia. Following his first career losses, Kambosos has his eyes set on becoming champ again. Hughes (26-5-2, 5 KOs) has won seven straight fights. Last September, he beat former world champion Kid Galahad via 12-round majority decision. Following a recent training session, this is what Kambosos had to say: “I’m away from any distractions [here in the United States], and I’m sacrificing. When I’m sacrificing, I always bring out this more relentless hunger out of me. I’m going home to a makeshift house that the team is living in, and we’re watching fights and studying fights. If we come up with something, we go into the backyard and start working on it. This a 24/7 warzone. We’re sacrificing with hard work, and July 22, I’m back.”



“Since the Devin Haney fights, I’ve gotten sharper. I’ve become a better boxer. I’m better on my feet. I’m better all around. I’ve been able to sit back and add more artillery to the game. I’ve been able to watch so much more footage from different fights. I’m a better fighter.”



“I know that Maxi Hughes is coming off a seven-fight win streak against guys that I’ve never really heard of. It’s okay. Whatever he’s coming with, that’s no problem. I’m coming in with what I’m coming in with. Just look at my last three fights. Don’t worry about the wins and losses. Just look at the names. Even prior to that. Look at my last five fights.”



“I’m going to make an emphatic statement. I’m going to show that I’m back. I’m going to show that I’ve become a better fighter. I’m going to knock out Maxi Hughes.”



