Home / Boxing Videos / Joseph Diaz Jr. vs. Freddy Fonseca! And The New WBA Gold Super Featherweight Champ Jojo Diaz!

Joseph Diaz Jr. vs. Freddy Fonseca! And The New WBA Gold Super Featherweight Champ Jojo Diaz!

Golden Boy Boxing 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



May 4th, 2019 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV – #canelojacobs

Shop Golden Boy
https://tinyurl.com/4phdrzvj

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #WatchOnDAZN #jojo #josephdiaz #jojodiaz #elmonte #angelino #boxeo #boxeoprofesional #boxeomundial #tbt #throwback #throwbackthursday #diaz #fonseca #mexico #mexican #mexicano

Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:
https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
http://www.instagram.com/GoldenBoy
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

FLOYD SCHOFIELD VS. HASKELL LYDELL RHODES PRESS CONFERENCE LIVESTREAM

July 6, 2023 — Floyd Schofield vs. Haskell Lydell Rhodes press conference live from Texas, …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved