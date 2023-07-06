Mirco Cuello vs. Antonio Guzman on July 22nd   – World Boxing Association

Undefeated Argentinian Mirco Cuello will return to the ring to defend his South American featherweight title. Cuello will be facing Venezuelan Antonio Guzman in a 10-round bout that will be the main event on July 22 at the Radisson Victoria Plaza, Montevideo, Uruguay.

Mirco Cuello, a southpaw from Santa Fe, Argentina, will face his second bout this year. At the beginning of 2023, in his first defense of the title, he defeated Venezuelan Fletcher Silva (14-1) by knockout in the sixth round.

Cuello (11-0 / 10 KO), 22 years old and with a knockout power above 90%, accumulates an important streak of four wins by knockout and three of them did not go beyond the second chapter of the fight.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympian, has published through his official Instagram account, several training sessions during his preparation camp that is being held in his native Argentina with his team, including his promoter Sampson Lewkowickz.

Before the fight in the Uruguayan capital, the fighter from the land of mate said he is ready for his next fight: “Thanks to everyone for the support and for your messages. Let’s go for more on the 22nd.

For his part, the Venezuelan Antonio José Guzmán, will attempt to extend his positive streak in 2023. Last May, he defeated his compatriot Kendy Padrón (0-6) by knockout in his homeland in the fifth round.

Guzman (23-3 / 19 KO), 25 years old and with a knockout power slightly above 73%, accumulates a streak of three wins by knockout and two defeats also by knockout in his five most recent fights.



