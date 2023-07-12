Claressa Shields receives the ESPY Best Female Boxer Award  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) congratulates undisputed middleweight champion Claressa Shields or group the ESPY Award for Best Female Boxer at the renowned awards presented annually.

The recognition was announced at a pre-Academy Awards and Grammy Awards segment held Tuesday in Hollywood, California. But the official Espy ceremony will take place tonight in Los Angeles.

Claressa prevailed over other great fighters such as Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney, among others, and raised the recognition of women’s boxing, which is gaining more and more space thanks to the great battles they leave in the ring.

Gold medalist in London 2012 and Rio 2016, Shields has continued her success in the professional arena with titles in several categories and outstanding victories against the best fighters of this era.

The WBA congratulates the champion and thanks her for being one of the architects of the growth and recognition that women’s boxing has been gaining in recent years.



