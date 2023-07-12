Frank Martin vs Artem Harutyunyan PREVIEW: July 15, 2023 | PBC on SHOWTIME





#MartinHarutyunyan Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-071523

On July 15, 2023, undefeated top contender Frank “The Ghost” Martin takes on undefeated Olympic bronze medalist Artem Harutyunyan in a WBC Lightweight Title Eliminator topping action live on SHOWTIME from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and will see future Hall of Famer and Filipino star Nonito Donaire battle Mexican contender Alexandro Santiago for the vacant WBC Bantamweight World Championship in the co-main event, plus top super lightweight contender Elvis Rodriguez meets former world champion Viktor Postol in a 10-round showdown opening the telecast.

