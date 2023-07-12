Hegly Mosqueda to face Ernesto Guerrero on July 14 – World Boxing Association

Undefeated Venezuelan, Hegly Mosqueda, will be back in the ring to face the experienced Mexican, Ernesto Guerrero.

It will be the co-main fight of the event to be held on July 14 in the city of New Hampshire, New England, United States. Likewise, the main event of the card will be the fight between Brandon Higgins and Kenny Larson.

For his part, the native of the city of Los Teques, Venezuela, Hengly Mosqueda, will face his third fight of 2023, as the top favorite in the betting to win the fight against an opponent who has a long time without victory.

It is worth remembering that in January he defeated Ezequiel Alberto Tevez (13-9) by knockout in the third round. Then, two months later, he would do the same against José Edgardo García (13-3), but this time by unanimous decision.

Mosqueda (24-0 / 18 KO), 27 years old, of his last five fights, only one has gone to the judges’ decision. Likewise, he accumulates an important knockout power of over 70%.

The Venezuelan boxer, currently residing in Derry, United States, has announced that he is doing his training camp in North America. Likewise, he has published in his official Instagram account different aspects of his previous work and sparring before the long-awaited duel.

Ernesto Guerrero’s news

The 34 year-old Ernesto Guerrero, born in Sonora, Mexico, arrives to the duel with optimism to get out of a very complicated negative streak. In his eight most recent duels, he has only been able to achieve one victory.

Guerrero (34-37 / 27 KO) will step into the ring for the second time this year, last February he lost by unanimous decision to undefeated Abel Mendoza (33-0). On the other hand, he achieved his last victory at the beginning of 2022 by unanimous decision against Jorge Alberto Carga (4-5).



