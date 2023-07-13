Home / Boxing Videos / "I SHOWED WHAT BETTING ON YOURSELF LOOKS LIKE" – In Camp With Alycia Baumgardner

"I SHOWED WHAT BETTING ON YOURSELF LOOKS LIKE" – In Camp With Alycia Baumgardner

DAZN Boxing



Alycia Baumgardner speaks out ahead of her undisputed super featherweight title fight against Christina Linardatou, the only fighter ever to defeat her in her pro career.

