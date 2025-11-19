WBA Future in Cereté Concludes With Resounding Success – World Boxing Association

The sixth stop of the WBA Future program—held at the Mario León Guzmán Coliseum—wrapped up with resounding success. It was the third event at the venue in 2025 and featured seven amateur bouts along with several professional matchups that left a strong impression on the local crowd.

Among the standout performers of the evening were Luis Álvarez, Juan Camilo Bolaños, Isaac Hernández, Jesús Maza, Yordy Castilla, Hernán Alarcón and debutant Santiago Ardila, who showed promising tools in his first professional appearance.

The opening three fights ended swiftly, but it was the showdown between Juan Bolaños and Isaac Hernández that electrified the audience. The young newcomer shocked many by battling the seasoned Hernández to a draw in a high-paced fight from start to finish. Plenty of observers felt Bolaños had done enough to win.

Other notable results included:

Yordy Castilla vs. Carlos “La Máquina” Díaz:

Castilla closed the show early, stopping Díaz in the first round with a sharp combination upstairs that forced the referee to step in.

Andrés Pérez vs. Orlando Pérez:

After eight rounds of sustained exchanges, the judges awarded Andrés Pérez a majority decision victory.

Hernán Alarcón vs. José Santoya:

In the most technical contest of the night, Alarcón dug deep in the final two rounds to preserve his unbeaten record.

Edinson Martínez vs. Yenrry Bermúdez:

The Colombian capped the night with a fourth-round TKO over the Venezuelan Bermúdez.

The World Boxing Association reaffirmed its commitment to the development of Colombian boxing through the WBA Future initiative and announced that the program will return to Córdoba in 2026 with new dates and expanded opportunities.