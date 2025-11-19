Home / Boxing Videos / “Would Mike Tyson Thrive?!” Moses Itauma reacts to critics demanding chin check after Whyte KO

“Would Mike Tyson Thrive?!” Moses Itauma reacts to critics demanding chin check after Whyte KO

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 50 mins ago Boxing Videos



Moses Itauma speaks ahead of his clash with Jermaine Franklin about Mike Tyson, chin check doubts and his KO of Dillian Whyte.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb5vqsm8qJ02AgQ5MA1t
Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
Website: https://queensberry.co.uk
To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

The SPEED of Benavidez 🤯 #shorts

🎟️Buy #RingIV: Night of Champions NOW at DAZN.com | Nov 22 | Live exclusively on …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved