"I Quit Boxing 3 Times But I Need It!" – Jermaine Franklin On Discipline, AJ, Whyte & Munoz Fight





Jermaine Franklin, accompanied with his two children takes a walk on the Detroit riverfront to discuss his upbringing in Saginaw, Michigan. The Heavyweight fights in front of his home State following two fights in the UK against Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua back to back. The 989 Assassin discusses Saturday’s fight against Issac Munoz on the Baumgardner vs Linardatou 2 undercard and much more!

