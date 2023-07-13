WBA prays for the health of Dayana Sanchez  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) and the entire boxing world is praying for the health of Argentine fighter Dayana Sanchez, who is hospitalized after suffering severe burns.

Different media in her country have reported that the situation happened due to a fire in the house of the native of Córdoba, who was trapped inside the house and suffered burns on her face, hands and respiratory tract injuries due to the fire.

The latest medical report indicates that her condition is serious and she is in intensive care pending her evolution.

Sánchez has represented Argentina in different international competitions with various successes. It is worth mentioning his participation in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, where he lost in the round of 16.

The WBA is monitoring the situation and praying for Sánchez’s health, while wishing him a satisfactory recovery.



