Home / Boxing Videos / Martin vs Harutyunyan FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE | #MartinHarutyunyan

Martin vs Harutyunyan FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE | #MartinHarutyunyan

Premier Boxing Champions 50 mins ago Boxing Videos



#MartinHarutyunyan Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-071523

Undefeated top contender Frank “The Ghost” Martin will take on undefeated Olympic bronze medalist Artem Harutyunyan in a WBC Lightweight Title Eliminator topping action live on SHOWTIME from The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and will see future Hall of Famer and Filipino star Nonito Donaire battle Mexican contender Alexandro Santiago for the vacant WBC Bantamweight World Championship in the co-main event, plus top super lightweight contender Elvis Rodriguez meets former world champion Viktor Postol in a 12-round IBF 140-pound title eliminator opening the telecast.

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:


https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

"I'M NEVER UNDER PRESSURE!" | Oleksandr Usyk Following Memorable Press Conference With Daniel Dubois

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved