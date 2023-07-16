WBA Future of the Colombian Boxing will return on July 29th  – World Boxing Association

The WBA Future of the Colombian Boxing will be back on July 29th with a new card to be held at the Cuadrilátero Elite Gymnasium, in the city of Barranquilla, Colombia. Many amateur and professional fighters will be present once again.

It will be the third event of this boxing program that has the backing and support of the pioneer organization. The project serves as a showcase for the region’s boxers to demonstrate their quality in the ring.

The main event of the afternoon will feature Venezuelan boxer Isaac Daniel Arías (12-1 / 10 KO) against local boxer Edinson Martínez Galvan (11-3 / 9 KO). The fight is scheduled for 10 rounds at 115 pounds. Also, both fighters, despite being only 24 years old, have an interesting career in the ring.

On the other hand, Colombian Veronica Zuluaga (4-1) will face her compatriot Carol Tobon (0-0-1) in a 6 round bantamweight women’s bantamweight bout.

The talented 19-year-old Carlos Utria, who this year made his jump to the professional boxing, will also be in action and this time he will face the experienced Yogli Herrera in a 6 round super lightweight bout.

It should be noted that the WBA Future Colombian Boxing will once again be the site of multiple debuts in professional boxing, among them the clash between Carlos Jimenez and Felipe Orozco Jr. in a 4 round featherweight bout.

WBA Future of the Colombian Boxing will be a very attractive evening to see for boxing fans, because of the more than 8 fights that will take place and prior to that, the amateur boxing fights. In addition, it serves to all the boxers to continue adding experience and to be visualized in the boxing world.



