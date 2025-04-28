Usyk Vs Dubois II: Undisputed Heavyweight World Championship

UNDISPUTED! USYK VS DUBOIS SET FOR WEMBLEY SHOWDOWN ON 19 JULY – LIVE ON DAZN WORLDWIDE

A NEW UNDISPUTED heavyweight champion of the world will be crowned on Saturday, July 19 at Wembley Stadium, the home of English football, where unified WBC, WBO and WBA world champion Oleksandr Usyk and IBF world champion Daniel Dubois will fight for all the belts in a historic event on UK soil, broadcast live on DAZN Worldwide and promoted by Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren for Queensberry and Ready To Fight.

The fighters will come face-to-face at the launch

press conference at 2pm on Tuesday, 29 April. Tickets for the blockbuster undisputed clash go on general sale at 12pm on Wednesday, 30 April available from ticketmaster.co.uk.

Under the sponsorship of Riyadh Season, Usyk and Dubois will now battle to unite all the heavyweight titles for the second time in 14 months, with the previous undisputed clash having taken place in November 1999 when Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield.

For Oleksandr Usyk, 38, this fight is an attempt to become the undisputed champion for the third time. The Ukrainian first won this title in cruiserweight in 2018. Later, in May 2024, Usyk subsequently entered into his original undisputed match with WBC champion Tyson Fury in May 2024 and was declared victor via a split decision, before repeating his success with unified honours at stake in December.

For Dubois, it is a rematch of their first meeting in Wroclaw, Poland in August 2023, where his body shot in the fifth round was deemed illegal by the referee and Usyk was afforded over four minutes of recovery time. Deflated by the overrule of his knockdown and ultimately stopped in the ninth, Dubois never agreed with the referee’s decision and has been pushing for a rematch ever since.

Since his Usyk reverse, Dubois, 27, has put together a treble of resounding victories by overcoming the previously undefeated Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic, followed by a Wembley destruction of former unified champion Anthony Joshua.

His IBF Interim title success over Hrgovic was later upgraded to full champion status, with his encounter with Joshua being his first defence of the title. A scheduled second defence against former WBO world champion Joseph Parker in February was called off at late notice due to illness.

Never before has an undisputed heavyweight championship been fought for on British soil and attendance and viewing figure records in the UK and Europe are likely to be shattered on what will be a monumental night for the sport.

“I’m grateful to God for the opportunity to once again fight for the undisputed championship,” said Oleksandr Usyk. “Thank you, Daniel, for taking care of my IBF belt — now I want it back.”

“This is the fight I wanted and demanded and now I get my chance for revenge against Oleksandr Usyk,” said Dubois. “I should have won the first fight and was denied by the judgement of the referee, so I will make no mistake this time around in front of my people at the national stadium in my home city. I am a superior and more dangerous fighter now and Usyk will find this out for himself on July 19. I would like to thank my promoter Frank for making this happen for me and I intend to repay him by becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.”

“I am thrilled to deliver this historic undisputed occasion for Daniel at Wembley Stadium,” said promoter Frank Warren. “It will be an honour to promote a sporting event of this magnitude and a privilege to bring over a champion of the stature of Oleksandr. I would like to thank Oleksandr and his team at Ready to Fight for their great cooperation in making this fight become a reality. I am certain that we will see the best of British both in and outside of the ring, from Daniel and the unrivalled fight fans who will pack out the biggest sporting venue in the country.”

“Both teams have done tremendous work to make this fight a reality. Even more work is waiting ahead, especially for Oleksandr and Daniel themselves. I’m confident no one will be left disappointed,” said Egis Klimas, Oleksandr Usyk’s manager.

“Thank you to Queensberry Promotions for the cooperation, as well as Riyadh Season and DAZN for their support,” said Sergey Lapin, the CEO of Ready To Fight and Usyk’s team director. “This will not only be a great bout, but also a unique event in terms of entertainment. We are ready to deliver the Undisputed Resolution to all boxing fans worldwide.”

“We are delighted to add Usyk vs Dubois II to the DAZN calendar,” said Michael Ridout, EVP New Business, DAZN. “An already packed fight diary has just got bigger with such an era-defining fight at the home of English Football. Usyk, a nailed-on future Hall-of Famer, puts his legacy on the line against Dubois, a fighter who sees this as an opportunity to right a wrong. I personally cannot wait for this match-up and look forward to showing fans around the World in the build-up, and on fight night, why DAZN is the global home of boxing.”