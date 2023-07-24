Spence-Crawford for Supremacy – World Boxing Association

Many boxing experts say the winner between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford will become the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world today. Two of the best fighters of recent years will be face to face with all the welterweight belts at stake and we are officially in the week of the fight to be held next Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The T-Mobile Arena will be the venue that will have both American champions in the ring. Spence is the owner of the World Boxing Association (WBA), WBC and IBF belts, while Crawford holds the WBO belt.

Two undefeated Americans at the peak of their careers have built a rivalry over the years, and will finally meet in the ring. Spence is 33 years old and is coming off an accident that has kept him out of the ring for a considerable time. In his most recent fight, he defeated Yordenis Ugas in April 2022 to win the black and gold belt.

The southpaw has defeated the great opponents like Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia, Kell Brook, among others and has a great technique, good punch and knows how to use the ring to his advantage.

For his part, Crawford comes into this fight with an impressive 10-fight knockout streak. The Omaha native has not gone to a decision since 2016, which is evidence of the dominance he has had as a WBO champion.

The 35-year-old fighter defeated Russian Davis Avanesyan last December and among his victims are fighters like Amir Khan, Jeff Horn, Ricky Burns in addition to others in common with Spence like Porter or Brook.

This week the promotional activities for the fight will take place and on Friday will be the official weigh-in. Spence has 28 wins, no losses and 22 knockouts, while Crawford has knocked out 30 of the 39 opponents he has defeated.



