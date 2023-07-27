Home / Boxing Videos / For Grandad ❤️ Johnny Fisher Reveals Motivation For Title Fight 🐂

For Grandad ❤️ Johnny Fisher Reveals Motivation For Title Fight 🐂

Ahead of his Southern Area Title clash vs Harry Armstrong on the Anthony Joshua vs Dillian Whyte 2 undercard, Johnny Fisher explains one of the added motivation’s for lifting his first pro belt #shorts #johnnyfisher #boxing

