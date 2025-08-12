KO | Leonardo Sanchez vs. Abraham Valdez #goldenboyfightnight

Cathedral City’s Leonardo “Bazooka” Sanchez (9-0, 7 KOs) added another knockout to his record, stopping Tecate, Mexico’s Abraham Valdez (14-1, 9 KOs). Scheduled for six rounds, Sanchez ended the bout in the fourth at 2:16 with a barrage of punches that prompted the referee to stop the fight.
Leonardo Sanchez vs. Abraham Valdez | July 24, 2025 | Fantasy Resort and Casino – Indio, CA
#goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #oscardelahoya #boxinghighlights #ko #knockoutcity #knockout #highlights #highlight #fightnight #theringmagazine
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl