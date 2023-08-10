Rodriguez vs Lopez FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE | #RodriguezLopez





Rodriguez vs. Lopez will see former world champion Emmanuel Rodriguez take on streaking contender Melvin Lopez for the vacant IBF Bantamweight World Championship headlining action live on SHOWTIME® on Saturday, August 12 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will see undefeated rising star and Capitol Heights, Maryland-native Gary Antuanne Russell taking on fellow unbeaten Kent Cruz in the 10-round super lightweight co-main event, plus sensational top prospect and Landover, Maryland-native Travon Marshall duels unbeaten two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre in the 10-round welterweight telecast opener.

