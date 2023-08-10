Eranosyan knocked out Gutierrez in WBA eliminator – World Boxing Association

Otar Eranosyan maintained his undefeated record by defeating Roger Gutierrez by technical knockout in the eighth round, during the World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Featherweight eliminator bout on Wednesday at the Whitesands Events Center, in Plant City, Florida.

After the end of the first round of the contest in which both fighters measured their strength and it was evident from the beginning the strategy of each one. Eranosyan pounced on the Venezuelan looking to keep the fight without much distance and leaving evidence of the superiority in speed against his rival.

Gutierrez in the second round tried to connect powerful punches and landed a right hand that left his opponent on his knees for a moment, but the good defense and speed of the European did not allow more freedom and closed the round in a great way.

In the following rounds it was more of the same, Eranosyan showing good combinations cornering his opponent against the ropes, and a Roger who complained of dirty punches, kept absorbing all the connections of “The Pitbull” trying to find a blow to end the fight.

But it was not until the eighth round in which the Armenian showed total dominance. Roger began the round bleeding from his right eyebrow and from then on there was no answer. The European delivered punches at will against a Gutierrez unable to respond, to the point that the bell saved him from what seemed an imminent trip to the canvas.

By the ninth round the referee Christopher Young decided to stop the fight causing confusion among those present for wanting to stop the fight prematurely. Although the projection of the fight was quite clear as seen in the judges’ scorecards, which were 78-71, 77-72 and 78-71.

With this victory Otar leaves his record at 14-0 and with the opportunity to fight for the title in his next fight.



