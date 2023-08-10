Eddie Hearn's Reaction To Dillian Whyte's Canceled Fight | DAZN Boxing Show

Eddie Hearn and Ade Oladipo sit down to discuss Anthony Joshua’s cancelled fight against Dillian Whyte, and what fans can expect now that AJ is taken on Robert Hellenius on August 12.
BROUGHT TO YOU BY BLUE BEETLE. ONLY IN THEATERS AUGUST 18th.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube
Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube
Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN
The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT
#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing