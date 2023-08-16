Anthony Joshua vs Robert Helenius: Fight Night (Behind The Scenes)





Unseen footage and unique angles aplenty from Anthony Joshua’s huge knockout win over Robert Helenius on Saturday 12 August 2023 at The O2, London live on DAZN. Victory could pave the way for a mega fight with Deontay Wilder down the line… Go behind the scenes on fight night featuring Conor McGregor, Johnny Fisher, Filip Hrgovic, Campbell Hatton, Derek Chisora and more!

