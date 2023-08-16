Home / Boxing Videos / Can Jermell Charlo Defeat Canelo Alvarez?

Can Jermell Charlo Defeat Canelo Alvarez?

DAZN Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora debate whether Jermell Charlo is capable of dethroning Canelo Alvarez as the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#canelo #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Canelo Was Surprised By Jermell Charlo's Lack Of Trash-Talking | SHOWTIME PPV

After the first press conference for #CaneloCharlo, Canelo Alvarez spoke with Brian Campbell, Raul Marquez …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved