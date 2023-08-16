Cruz returns to the ring against Parker in Mexico  – World Boxing Association

Former world champion Erika Cruz of Mexico is ready to return to the ring on September 15 against Melissa Odessa Parker at the Frausto Gutierrez Moreno Municipal Auditorium in Tijuana, Mexico.

The fight marks the return of the former World Boxing Association (WBA) featherweight belt holder, who lost her last fight to Amanda Serrano in April but left a great impression and delivered one of the best fights of the year so far at Madison Square Garden.

Cruz, 33, has a clear goal of returning to fight for a world title. She is well regarded in the boxing world and being at home will be a nice opportunity for her and her fans.

Parker, 36, lost her last fight against Shurretta Metcalf on July 29 in Frisco, California loosing her undefeated record as well. She did not hesitate to take this fight outside the United States because it is great professional challenge for her.

Cruz has a record of 15 wins, 2 losses and 3 knockouts, while Parker comes into the fight with 6 wins, 1 loss and 2 knockouts.



