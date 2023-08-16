Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Los Angeles Press Conference | #CaneloCharlo

#SpenceCrawford Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-072923
Mexican superstar and undisputed super middleweight world champion Canelo Álvarez and hard-hitting undisputed junior middleweight world champion Jermell Charlo will go face-to-face at a pair of press conferences in New York and Los Angeles as they preview their SHOWTIME PPV main event taking place Saturday, September 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in a Premier Boxing Champions event presented by Canelo Promotions.
