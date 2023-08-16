#QuickJabs | Blair 'The Flair' Cobbs PLAYED With Former World Champ! Maurice Hooker vs Blair Cobbs!





Blair Cobbs with a SOLID performance over Maurice Hooker, coming off his only loss to Alexis Rocha!

Maurice Hooker vs Blair Cobbs – August 6th, 2022

Dickies Arena, Dallas, TX – #OrtizMcKinson

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #blaircobbs #philadelphia #theflair #flair #woo #goldenboy #dazn #sports #freefight #free #quickjabs

Shop Golden Boy

https://tinyurl.com/4phdrzvj

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

Tweets by GoldenBoyBoxing

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

http://www.instagram.com/GoldenBoy

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy