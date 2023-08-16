Home / Boxing Videos / #QuickJabs | Blair 'The Flair' Cobbs PLAYED With Former World Champ! Maurice Hooker vs Blair Cobbs!

#QuickJabs | Blair 'The Flair' Cobbs PLAYED With Former World Champ! Maurice Hooker vs Blair Cobbs!

Golden Boy Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Blair Cobbs with a SOLID performance over Maurice Hooker, coming off his only loss to Alexis Rocha!

Maurice Hooker vs Blair Cobbs – August 6th, 2022
Dickies Arena, Dallas, TX – #OrtizMcKinson

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2023 #boxinghighlights #blaircobbs #philadelphia #theflair #flair #woo #goldenboy #dazn #sports #freefight #free #quickjabs

Shop Golden Boy
https://tinyurl.com/4phdrzvj
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
http://www.instagram.com/GoldenBoy
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GoldenBoy

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

👑 Canelo has arrived in LA. #CaneloCharlo #Canelo #CaneloAlvarez

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved