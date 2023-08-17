Home / Boxing Videos / Matchroom In The Community: Acocks Green Boxing Gym

Matchroom In The Community: Acocks Green Boxing Gym

Matchroom Boxing



Sol Dacres, Eddie Hearn and Ibraheem Spider Sulaimaan visit Acocks Green Amateur Boxing Gym in Birmingham to speak and train alongside the next generation.

