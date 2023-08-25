Mic'd Up: Jaykae For Ibraheem 'Spider' Sulaimaan's Pro Debut 🔊





After championing young amateur star Ibraheem Sulaimaan for years, Jaykae watched on from the promoter’s row for his charge Spider’s professional debut on Saturday 19 August 2023 against Michel Gonxhe in Birmingham. Watch ringside featuring Eddie Hearn, Conor Benn and Sam Jones!

