Home / Boxing Videos / DOES ANTHONY JOSHUA HAVE A BETTER BOXING RESUME THAN FURY & WILDER? | The DAZN Boxing Show

DOES ANTHONY JOSHUA HAVE A BETTER BOXING RESUME THAN FURY & WILDER? | The DAZN Boxing Show

DAZN Boxing 5 hours ago Boxing Videos



The DAZN Boxing show hosts, Ak and Barak sat down ahead of Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois to give their thoughts on the upcoming fight, before debating on who has the better boxing resume out of Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Deontay Wilder.

#dazn #daznboxing #boxing

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

#Throwback | Oleksandr Usyk vs Thabiso Mchunu! Usyk PUMMELS Mchunu Scoring KO In His USA Debut!

Knockout King, Vergil Ortiz Jr, Does It Again! Finishes His Opponent In The 9th! Oleksandr …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved