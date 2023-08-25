DOES ANTHONY JOSHUA HAVE A BETTER BOXING RESUME THAN FURY & WILDER? | The DAZN Boxing Show





The DAZN Boxing show hosts, Ak and Barak sat down ahead of Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois to give their thoughts on the upcoming fight, before debating on who has the better boxing resume out of Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Deontay Wilder.

