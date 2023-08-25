Home / Boxing Videos / 'HE DOESN'T WANT TO FIGHT ME!' Shakur Stevenson on Gervonta Davis & Devin Haney

'HE DOESN'T WANT TO FIGHT ME!' Shakur Stevenson on Gervonta Davis & Devin Haney

DAZN Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



The DAZN Boxing Show hosts, Ak and Barak sat down with Shakur Stevenson to hear his thoughts on Terrence Crawford, Canelo Alvarez vs Charlo, as well as whether he’s looking to fight Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and/or Devin Haney.

