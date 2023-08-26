Jermell Charlo Became a World Champion With a BRUTAL KO

🦁 Jermell Charlo secured his first world title in 2016, and he did it in impressive fashion! 💥🥊
Charlo takes on his toughest challenge to date in Canelo Alvarez on September 30, live on Showtime Boxing.
