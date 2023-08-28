Quiroga dominated Rodriguez to win the WBA Fedelatin belt  – World Boxing Association

Ramon Quiroga conquered the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin flyweight belt by defeating Efrain Rodriguez by unanimous decision this weekend at the Quorum Cordoba Hotel in Cordoba, Argentina.

The Argentinean won with cards of 99-90, 98-91 and 96-93 in a very entertaining fight in which he managed to knock the Mexican down in the third round and take a comfortable victory after 10 rounds of good boxing.

The Pan American medalist continues his good incursion in professional boxing and this time he managed to dominate a strong and insistent fighter thanks to his great technique, which he has been adapting to the professional arena to become a good prospect at 112 pounds.

The 26-year-old “La Hormiga” won a new professional title in his career and now he has already won two. It was his fourth consecutive win and he remains on a roll.

He now has 5 wins, 1 loss and 2 knockouts, while Rodriguez dropped to 7 wins and 1 loss.



