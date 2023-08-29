Spencer vs West FULL FIGHT: August 22, 2020 | PBC on FOX





Top prospect Joey Spencer (11-0, 8 KOs) dropped Shawn West (5-2, 3 KOs) twice on his way to a fourth-round stoppage victory.

“I felt great about my performance tonight,” said Spencer. “I did everything we had been working on. After the knockdown, I took my time and threw a good flurry. We knew he was tough, so I just stayed calm and took the right shot when it came. I think the experience I’ve had so far in my career showed through in this fight.”

Spencer showed a fierce body attack from the outset, hitting West with a big left hook to the body almost immediately in round one, landing 17 total body shots in the first two rounds. Just over a minute into round two, Spencer connected on a straight right hand to hurt West, eventually putting him down with a follow up combination.

West was able to make it through the round, showing enough accuracy on the counter attack to keep Spencer from pressing forward wildly. In round four, Spencer again connected with a picturesque right hand that hurt and wobbled West.

Spencer would follow up with another series of impressive combinations, eventually forcing referee Jerry Cantu to stop the bout 1:51 into the fourth round. Post-fight, Spencer credited extra film study and his strong team with in-ring improvements and making the seamless transition to the changes needed in fight preparations due to COVID-19.

“I studied everybody heading into this fight,” said Spencer. “That’s something that made a big difference. I used to study boxing as a hobby and got away from it the last couple years, mostly watching just my own fights. But I’ve watched a wide variety of fighters, from classic fighters, to current prospects. I watched a lot of Sugar Ray Leonard and Robert Duran, a lot of contrasting styles. I also watched a lot of Errol Spence, Jr., Caleb Plant and Shawn Porter, amongst others. There was no limit on how much I watched in this camp and I think it showed.

“I couldn’t do this if I didn’t have the family and the team that I have. Everyone plays a huge part and does something to keep the train moving. Tough situations like the pandemic are just another day for me.”

