Tewa Kiram retained his WBA Asia title with knockout over Baishanbo – World Boxing Association

Tewa Kiram retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) Asian super welterweight belt by defeating Baishanbo Nasiyiwula this weekend by a 9 round TKO during the Coñor World Cup held at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel, Dubai.

The event that initiated a big stage for Asian boxing was a great success and had the Thai in the spotlight with a victory before the limit against a brave Chinese who stayed on his feet for 9 rounds of the bout.

At the time of the stoppage, the scorecards were 80-71, 80-71 and 79-72, all in favor of the Thai fighter, a veteran who has fought world title fights and currently stands as one of the continent’s top fighters in his category.

The event featured several regional title fights and other bouts in which Asian talents from different countries participated. The WBA Asia will continue to make billboards under the brand of this event and will extend to other countries including China, Vietnam, Thailand, among others.

Kiram improved his record to 49 wins, 1 loss and 35 knockouts, while Baishanbo now has 17 wins, 6 losses, 1 draw and 7 knockouts.



