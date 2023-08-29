PBC Fight Anniversary: Santa Cruz vs Mares 1 – August 29, 2015





It was a war at Staples Center in Los Angeles with Santa Cruz and Abner Mares met for the first time. It was a fight for a title, a fight the city, and a fight to see who would be crowned the better Mexican fighter.

The fight was legendary and it was everything you expect when two great Mexican champions step in the ring. Non. Stop. Action.

Watch #SantaCruzMares1 full high here today: https://youtu.be/R5iYnELb9R0?si=nnRpYVf8jBSal3NE

#LeoSantaCruz #AbnerMares

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions