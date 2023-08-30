Home / Boxing Videos / Canelo vs. Charlo PPV Undercard Press Conference

Canelo vs. Charlo PPV Undercard Press Conference

Rising stars, former world champions, and top contenders on the Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo PPV Undercard including Jesus Ramos Jr., Erickson Lubin, Yordenis Ugas, Mario Barrios, Elijah Garcia, and Armando Resendiz, will preview their respective bouts in a live press conference on Tuesday, August 29, in Los Angeles ahead of fight night on September 30 in Las Vegas.

