#ko | Jorge Chavez Continues To Improve Every Time He Steps In The Ring! Chavez vs Tejeda





April 21st, 2022 – Fantasy Springs Casino – #GestaDiaz

Jorge Chavez vs Jonathan Tejeda

Keep an eye out for Chavez’s return to the ring after 3 impressive showings already in 2023. Jorge Chavez (7-0, 5 KOs) of San Diego will participate Sept. 7th, in a six-round featherweight fight against a soon-to-be-announced opponent as the TV Opener for CurielPennington Golden Boy Fight Night.

The card will stream worldwide via Golden Boy Boxing YouTube & on DAZN live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

