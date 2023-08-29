ko | Jorge Chavez Continues To Improve Every Time He Steps In The Ring! Chavez vs Tejeda

April 21st, 2022 – Fantasy Springs Casino – #GestaDiaz
Jorge Chavez vs Jonathan Tejeda
Keep an eye out for Chavez’s return to the ring after 3 impressive showings already in 2023. Jorge Chavez (7-0, 5 KOs) of San Diego will participate Sept. 7th, in a six-round featherweight fight against a soon-to-be-announced opponent as the TV Opener for CurielPennington Golden Boy Fight Night.
The card will stream worldwide via Golden Boy Boxing YouTube & on DAZN live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl