WAS DANIEL DUBOIS' PUNCH ON OLEKSANDR USYK LEGAL? Referee Jack Reiss Clarifies

DAZN Boxing 2 hours ago



The DAZN Boxing Show hosts, Ak and Barak, are joined by boxing referee Jack Reiss to clarify whether the Daniel Dubois’ punch on Oleksandr Usyk legal or a low blow.

