Home / Boxing Videos / "I'm going to take this man OUT!" | Chris Eubank Jr speaks ahead of Liam Smith fight

"I'm going to take this man OUT!" | Chris Eubank Jr speaks ahead of Liam Smith fight

Sky Sports Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



WATCH SMITH v EUBANK 2 ► https://bit.ly/SmithEubank2
►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
Chris Eubank Jr reacts to Liam Smith claims that he will emerge victorious from their fight at the weekend, insisting he is in a good place.
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing
MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Tags

About Sky Sports Boxing

Check Also

Canelo vs. Charlo PPV Undercard Press Conference

Rising stars, former world champions, and top contenders on the Canelo Alvarez vs Jermell Charlo …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved